New aerial footage shows a gaping crater and debris scattered across street following an air ambulance plane crash in Philadelphia.

The medical jet carrying a young girl, her mother and four crew members crashed into a busy residential area of northeast Philadelphia on Friday (31 January), erupting in a fireball.

The aircraft came down just after 6pm local time near the Roosevelt Mall, damaging half a dozen homes and a number of vehicles.

There are no survivors, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L Parker told reporters during a news conference on Saturday.

One person who was in a nearby car also died in the accident. Nineteen people were transported to area hospitals.