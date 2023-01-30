This is the moment a suspect was rescued seconds before a train hit a police car he had stolen and crashed onto tracks in Georgia.

As an Atlanta Police Department officer was making a traffic stop and speaking with a driver, a suspect got into his police vehicle and drove off.

A helicopter unit located the driver, who had lost control of the car and overturned on nearby train tracks.

Police body cam video shows officers pulling the suspect from the vehicle before the train crashes into the car.

Sign up for our newsletters.