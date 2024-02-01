Watch: Harry and Meghan send message to bullying victims in new video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new video urging social media companies to reduce the amount of harmful content children can see online.

Prince Harry and Meghan tell victims of bullying “We all just want to feel safe” in the new video, which was released on their Archewell website.

The footage is taken from their appearance at a World Mental Health Day discussion in New York on 10 October last year.

The video release follows a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child safety, which took place in Washington on Wednesday (31 January). There, politicians warned social media companies: “You have blood on your hands”.