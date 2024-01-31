Watch moment Zuckerberg forced to stand and apologise to online victims’ families

Josh Hawley forced Mark Zuckerberg to stand up and apologise to families of online victims in attendance at a Senate Judiciary hearing on online child sexual exploitation on Wednesday, 31 January.

This video shows the full exchange between the Republican senator and the Meta CEO, who was answering lawmakers' questions on the steps his company is taking to keep children safe online.

"Would you like to apologise for what you've done to these good people?" Mr Hawley asked Mr Zuckerberg.

The tech leader then said sorry to family members sitting behind him.