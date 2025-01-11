The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with Southern California wildfire victims to offer their help and support.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their second visit to Pasadena on Friday (10 January), where they also met with Mayor Victor Gordo to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts.

Earlier this week, the couple also delivered food to families displaced by the fires.

Over 35,000 acres of land have been destroyed and 11 people have died as a result of the blaze, which has ripped through the region.