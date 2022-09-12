Ballater falls silent as Queen’s hearse is driven through ‘neighbour’ village

The village of Ballater, where many residents consider themselves to be “neighbours” of the Queen, came to a stand-still as Elizabeth II made her final journey through the Victorian village.

Footage shows the moment locals standing outside Glenmuick Church came to a hush as the hearse transporting Her Majesty’s coffin slowly drove past.

Ballater is just over eight miles away from Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

A cortege covered 175 miles to bring the late monarch, by road, from the castle to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September.

