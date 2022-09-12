Independent TV
King Charles III’s reign will be ‘more like Scandinavian monarchy’, Gordon Brown says
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, Gordon Brown has suggested.
Mr Brown, a former prime minister, expects Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.
“I think what Prince Charles has already indicated, is that the monarchy is going to be smaller, it’s going to be more like a Scandinavian monarchy,” he explained.
