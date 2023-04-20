Labour’s Emily Thornberry has accused Rishi Sunak of lacking the “courage” to sack Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister after being handed a report into his alleged bullying.

“He’s going to spend tonight looking at the report and trying to summon up the courage to work out whether he should sack his deputy or not when really what he should be doing is focusing on a cost of living crisis,” the shadow attorney general said.

“He’s got the report, read the report, if he’s a bully, sack him.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak should take time to consider the findings, Ms Thornberry responded: “A bully is a bully.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.