Sunak decides Braverman will not face investigation over handling of speeding offence

Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course – but Rishi Sunak did criticise her handling of the situation.

The prime minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code”.

“As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety,” Mr Sunak wrote in a letter to Ms Braverman.

