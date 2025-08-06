RNLI reveal the one key skill which could save your life at sea

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has recommended learning a key skill that could save your life at sea.

A video montage shared by the charity on Tuesday (5 August) features various people who used the Float To Live technique to survive after coming into difficulty in waters.

The RNLI is advising people to tilt their head back to float in the water and spread their legs and arms out “like a starfish” in order to survive, a technique they say has saved the lives of over 50 people.

One individual recalled their experience using the approach: “I can remember the Float To Live Campaign, it had been playing on a big screen near where I work. It allowed me to safely go over the waves using that technique.”