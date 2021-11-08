American rapper Roddy Ricch has said he will donate his earnings from Astroworld Festival to the families of those killed at the event on Friday. A crowd surge for musician Travis Scott happened at the festival in Houston, Texas, which left eight people dead. Scott and surprise performer Drake have since been sued by attendees who were part of the more than 300 people injured during the incident. Scott later said he was "devastated" by the deaths. Ricch, real name Rodrick Moore Jr., asked "the families of those we lost" to contact a member of his management team.