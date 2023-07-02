Moment rollercoaster sways as crack found in support beam

Dramatic footage shows the moment a rollercoaster swayed after a crack was found in one of its support beams.

Carowinds, an amusement park in North Carolina, closed the Fury 325 ride on Friday (30 June) following the discovery.

The ride is advertised on the park's website as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America" that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Footage shows the beam bending with the top of it visibly detached as cars with passengers sped by.