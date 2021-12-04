Ron DeSantis proposes civilian Florida State Guard military force that he would control

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would recommend $3.5m in his state’s budget to re-establish a military guard that he would control.

Mr DeSantis said the state guard would be a civilian volunteer force with up to 200 members that could assist with the National Guard on state-specific emergencies.

“We want to be able to have a quick response capability and re-establishing the Florida State Guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly," he added.

Sign up to our newsletters.