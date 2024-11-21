A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson appeared to be interrupted by a phone call during a press conference, during which an unidentified person told her not to comment on Ukraine’s claim that Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the country for the first time.

During a news briefing on Thursday (21 November), Maria Zakharova was told: “The strike on Uzhmash with ballistic missiles, which Western media started to talk about, we don’t comment on it at all.”

It came after Volodymyr Zelensky said a missile used in Dnipro “matches the speed and altitude” of an ICBM.