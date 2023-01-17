Government using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall says

The UK government has been accused of using the “nuclear option” after Westminster stepped in to block Holyrood legislation aimed at simplifying the gender recognition process in Scotland.

Alister Jack, secretary of state for Scotland, said he will make an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to stop the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent.

In response, Nancy Kelley, chief executive of Stonewall, said Rishi Sunak is using trans people’s lives as a “political football”.

“This is the nuclear option,” she said in a statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.