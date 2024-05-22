Craig Mackinlay received a standing ovation as he made his return to the House of Commons on Wednesday 22 May.

The Conservative MP has bravely opened up about the sepsis ordeal which left him with both of his hands and feet amputated last year.

He now wants to be known as the first “bionic MP” after being fitted with prosthetic limbs.

Ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Mackinlay returned to parliament and was given a standing ovation by his colleagues.

Speaking on Tuesday, he recalled how his arms and legs “had turned black” having gone into septic shock in September last year.