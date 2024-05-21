Tory MP Craig Mackinlay opens up after losing hands and feet to sepsis

A Conservative MP has opened up about losing his arms and legs to sepsis.

Craig Mackinlay is due to return to parliament for the first time after suffering a septic shock in September 2023.

Speaking to the BBC, the MP for South Thanet recalled the shock of waking from a 16-day induced coma to find his limbs had turned black.

“I remember coming to and there were discussions happening about these arms and legs. By then, they had turned black, they were like plastic,” Mr Mackinlay said.

He added that he “wasn’t surprised” that his limbs were amputated.

Mr Mackinlay now wants to be known as the first “bionic MP” after he was fitted with prosthetic legs and hands.