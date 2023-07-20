Scenes of devastation in Sheffield as 50 cars and vans torched in arson attack

Dramatic footage shows a scene of devastation in Sheffield after a suspected arsonist set fire to more than 50 vehicles.

Scorched remains of cars, vans and motorbikes can be seen at a compound in Parkway Drive.

Ten fire engines were needed to extinguish the blaze, which police believe was started deliberately.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue urged local residents to keep their windows and doors shut before the burn was finally extinguished at 1.45am on Wednesday (20 July).

No injuries were reported.