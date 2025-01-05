Skier takes to Northampton hill as snow hits parts of the UK

A man was spotted skiing down a hill in Northampton as heavy snow gripped parts of the UK. (5 January)

Families enjoyed the winter weather, sledding alongside him as the region experienced a significant snowfall.

The UK is facing disruptions following a cold snap that continues into the first weekend of 2025. An amber weather alert remains in effect, with fresh warnings issued for more snow.

Several major airports temporarily closed their runways, causing flight cancellations and delays.

Authorities are urging caution as the weather causes widespread disruption across the country.