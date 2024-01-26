Starmer backs calls for public inquiry into Nottingham attacks

Sir Keir Starmer has backed calls for a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the Nottingham attacks.

Paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane – sentenced on Thursday to an indefinite hospital order – killed Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, and Ian Coates.

The families of the victims have reacted angrily to the sentencing and said the search would continue for answers about “missed opportunities”.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Friday (26 January), the Labour leader said: “Alongside the sentence, I am very worried, by what appears to be, a number of points at which action could have been taken that would have prevented this from happening.

The family has said there needs to be an inquiry into that and I think they are right about that.”