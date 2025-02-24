Stephen Fry warns of ‘cult of power’ sweeping across the world

Stephen Fry has warned of a growing global shift toward authoritarianism, calling it a “darkening shadow” over the world.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (23 February), the British actor and writer said, “I’m deeply worried by the darkening shadow spreading across the world—the shadow of what we have to call fascism.”

He described it as a “cult of power” that only engages with other power.

Fry also claimed that Donald Trump, like Vladimir Putin, has “contempt” for British politicians, as well as French President Macron.