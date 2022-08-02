Archie Battersbee: A timeline of the 12-year-old's case

Archie Battersbee’s parents have filed an application to the Supreme Court in a bid to extend his life-sustaining treatment to allow time for a United Nations committee to consider the 12-year-old’s case.

Back in April, Archie suffered an injury at home which left him with “catastrophic” brain damage. He has been in intensive care in hospital ever since.

In early June, a court ruled that his life support could be switched off, but the United Nations has now asked for Archie to remain on life support while his case is considered.

