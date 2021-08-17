Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has claimed the Taliban “believes in freedom of speech” and suggested those rights will extend to women in Afghanistan.

During an appearance on Sky News on Tuesday, Shaheen said: “We are committed to women’s rights to education, to work and for freedom of speech.”

“We believe all citizens should be equal in the sight of law and there should not be any kind of discrimination.

“Those are some of the general principles that we - and also the world - believe.”