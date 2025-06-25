Donald Trump has hit out at leaked intelligence claiming the US strikes failed to destroy Tehran’s nuclear sites.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One as the US president joins the Nato summit on Wednesday (25 June), Trump said: “They hit the target perfectly, they wiped it out. The press is very disrespectful. Fake news. It was a perfect hit.”

He added: “It’s very disrespectful to those great geniuses who flew those planes through tremendous danger.”

A furious Trump earlier accused both the Iranian and Israeli militaries of violating the ceasefire just hours after it came into effect. “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” the US president said of both countries.