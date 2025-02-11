President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning paper straws, declaring that they "don’t work" and calling for a return to plastic alternatives.

"We’re going back to plastic straws," Trump said. "These things don’t work. I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break. They even explode."

Trump downplayed any environmental concerns, stating, "I don't think plastic is going to affect a shark much as they’re munching their way through the ocean."

The executive order rolls back the Biden administration's push to phase out single-use plastic across federal government.