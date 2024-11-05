Donald Trump tells supporters Kamala Harris can’t mathematically win election

Donald Trump told supporters Kamala Harris can not mathematically win the presidential election.

Speaking at his final rally in Michigan on Monday (4 November), the former US President said: “Just so you know, if we show up they can’t win. They mathematically can’t win because they are so far behind.”

Hitting out at Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Trump said: “They have no enthusiasm. She had a rally today and she couldn’t have had more than 100 people there. I had all four stadiums full.”

A national poll released by NPR and Marist College on Monday showed Harris garnering support from 51 per cent of respondents, compared with Trump’s 47 percent.