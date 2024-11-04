Donald Trump’s latest crowd size brag backfired when a camera operator panned to reveal empty seats at his rally.

The former US President boasted about the size of his rallies when addressing supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina on Monday (4 November).

Trump said: “We have had the biggest rallies in the history of any country, and every rally is full. You don’t have any seats that are empty.”

As Trump spoke, the camera panned up to show several empty seats in the top section of the arena behind him.

The footage also revealed large sections of empty seats towards the back as well as several spectators heading for the exit.