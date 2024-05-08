Donald Trump discusses ‘revealing day’ after Stormy Daniels testimony

Donald Trump discussed “a very revealing day” as he left court on Tuesday 7 May.

Stormy Daniels took the witness stand at the former president’s hush money trial yesterday, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the White House race 10 years later.

Mr Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payments, didn’t address Ms Daniels’ testimony explicitly but described “a very big day” in court.