One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence on Tuesday 21 May, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Footage captured by an eyewitness showed damaged overhead cabins and injured passengers being carried out by stretchers after flight SQ321 landed.

A 73-year-old British man has died, while a further 18 people have been hospitalised.

The flight from Heathrow - bound for Singapore - fell into an air pocket while cabin crew were serving breakfast, prompting the pilots to request an emergency landing, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said.