Moment bystanders run for cover as building collapses after Turkey earthquake

Bystanders were forced to run for cover as a building collapsed amid a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Footage from the city of Sanliurfa shows locals fleeing after the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck, forcing the building to collapse.

More than 7,000 people are known to have died in Turkey and northern Syria, which was also devastated by the quake.

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people have been affected in an area spanning roughly 280 miles.

