Is it still safe to travel to Turkey? Simon Calder’s advice amid Israel–Iran tensions

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder offers his latest advice as tensions between Israel and Iran raise concerns among holidaymakers.

The conflict, which has led to airspace closures and flight diversions across parts of the Middle East, has prompted questions about nearby destinations — including Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan and Greece.

Calder says the situation remains contained to Israel and Iran, and that he would “not hesitate” to visit any of the popular Eastern Mediterranean resorts this summer.