Uganda is to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees after Taliban militants took power of Afghanistan.

The deal to accept refugees was agreed following a request from the US government, Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC.

The first group of 500 Afghans were expected to arrive early this week but officials now say arrangement discussions are still ongoing.

Uganda - which is currently home to around 1.3 million people - has a long history of welcoming refugees.

The East African nation has the largest number of refugees in any country in Africa - and the third-largest in the world.