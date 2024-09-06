Former Lord Chief Justice calls for end to longer prison sentences amid overcrowding

A former Lord Chief Justice has discusses the impact of longer prison sentences, suggesting the system “is not working properly.”

The prison population has reached a new record high as ministers are reported to be considering renting jail cells in Estonia to ease overcrowding.

“If you have prisons that are overcrowded, they cannot be used and cannot function,” Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd told Sky News on Friday 6 September.

Official figures showed there were 88,521 people behind bars on Friday, 171 more than the previous record set at the end of last week.

The latest figures come just days before the government’s temporary early release scheme is due to come into effect on 10 September.