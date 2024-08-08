Masked far-right rioters occupy roundabout surrounded by counter-protesters

A group of men have been mocked on social media for occupying a roundabout and protesting on Wednesday evening (8 August), as far-right riots faltered across the country.

ITV News editor Paul Brand shared the footage on X, writing: “Cheers in Blackpool as two men raise British and English flags on a roundabout shouting ‘England til I die’ and ‘Take the island back’.

“Things here remain peaceful but tense.”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 780,000 times, was soon mocked and the term “the tragic roundabout” started trending.

“Pathetic,” one person replied, while another said: “This has to be a wind up surely?”