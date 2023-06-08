Independent TV
Watch: Ukrainian drones drop water bottles to citizens stranded in Kherson flooding
Footage released by Ukraine’s army appears to show drones delivering water bottles to people stranded by floodwaters in Russian-controlled areas of Kherson.
Water from the destroyed Kakhovka dam has gushed into nearby villages over the past 48 hours, and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population are facing a humanitarian disaster.
In a video shared on social media, a resident can be seen reaching out the skylight of their house as a drone carrying a water bottle is lowered and dropped down.
