Interpreter cries as Ukrainian boy recalls mother’s death in Russian strike

An interpreter broke down in tears as she translated for a young Ukrainian boy, who recalled his mother’s death in a Russian strike.

The interpreter was visibly upset as she translated for the 11-year-old boy at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Roman Oleksiv was injured in the Russian missile strike on a hospital in Ukraine in 2022. He has undergone multiple surgeries since.

His mother was tragically killed in the attack.

The young boy, who was the subject of an award-winning film, previously received an award from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.