Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint

The Russian consulate in New York was vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four occupied areas of Ukraine today, 30 September.

The ground floor of the building on Manhattan’s East 91st Street, including doors and windows, was daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.

Mr Putin announced the annexation of Russian-controlled Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia during a signing ceremony at the Kremlin on Friday.

