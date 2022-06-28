Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism” after a missile strike on a shopping centre killed at least 18 and injured dozens more.

The Prime Minister said Monday’s attack, on the same day that Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G7 summit, would strengthen the resolve of allies to resist Mr Putin.

Mr Zelensky, who had urged G7 leaders to supply missile defence systems, described the attack on the site in Kremenchuk as “unimaginable”.

Around 1,000 people were thought to have been in the building at the time of the strike.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.