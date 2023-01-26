US joins Germany to become latest country to send more tanks to Ukraine

The United States has become the latest country to pledge additional tanks to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Joe Biden confirmed that the US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks following Germany's Leopard 2 announcement.

It comes despite arguments by Washington that the tanks are too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

Germany had initially said they would not send tanks until the US made the same pledge.

The war is entering its twelfth month.

