Speaker Mike Johnson says Congress ‘addicted’ to deficit spending

The reason the US is in "such trouble" with federal debt is because Congress is "addicted" and "obsessed" with deficit spending, speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday, 14 November.

Speaking at the Capitol his proposed funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, the Republican said his "clean" spending bill would be the best solution.

The bill, which would extend government funding beyond 17 November when it is due to run out, faces a vote in the House on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Johnson will brave opposition from fellow Republicans and rely on Democratic votes.