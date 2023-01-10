Ellen DeGeneres films raging Montecito floodwater five years after mudslide killed 23

Ellen DeGeneres recorded raging floodwaters close to her home in Montecito as the Californian town was hit by extreme weather conditions five years after a mudslide killed 23 people in the area.

The entire town was placed under an evacuation order on Monday, 9 January, due to heavy flooding.

“It’s probably about nine feet [high],” the TV host said of the water levels.

Ms DeGeneres said that she had been advised to shelter in place as her home is on higher ground.

Sign up for our newsletters.