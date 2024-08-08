Driver swept away in floods after Hurricane Debby saved in dramatic rescue

A driver who had been swept away by floodwaters in Manatee County, Florida following Hurricane Debby was rescued from her car on Tuesday, 6 August.

Officials had been conducting damage assessments when they spotted the woman's vehicle being dragged away.

The car was travelling along Golf Course Road before it was swept away toward Gamble Creek and stopped in waist-high water.

A dramatic rescue ensued, with officials and a member of the public wading through water to reach the woman and carry her out of her vehicle to safety.