Driver stranded on car roof surrounded by floods rescued by helicopter in Washington

A driver stranded on the roof of their car surrounded by floodwater was rescued via helicopter in Washington on Tuesday, 5 December.

The US Coast Guard said an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued five people who were trapped in flooding conditions in Rosburg.

They were transported to the station to be seen by emergency medical services in stable condition.

It comes as heavy flooding was seen across other parts of Washington, including in Arlington where a fallen tree was filmed floating through a park in Arlington after heavy rainfall.