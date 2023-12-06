Heavy flooding sends fallen tree floating through Washington park

A fallen tree floated through a park in Arlington on Tuesday, 5 December, after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

Footage taken by X/Twitter user @JBrushertphoto1 shows the tree floating at Haller Park in Arlington.

It came as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle announced that the Stillaguamish River in the city was approaching a record flood stage - it was measured at 21.08ft, and the highest stage was recorded at 21.16ft in 2010.

The NWS issued a flood warning for the area until Wednesday.