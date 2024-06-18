Officials in Ruidoso, New Mexico, ordered local residents to immediately evacuate on Monday 17 June as a rapidly spreading wildfire threatened the village.

Eyewitness footage and photos captured the severity of the South Fork Fire, which was first detected on Monday morning west of the area.

The wildfire has since grown to over 4,917 acres, officials reported.

“Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home - GO NOW,” Ruidoso authorities wrote, sharing the evacuation order on social media.

Residents in several more towns must be ready for a “go” order, local media said.