A woman was filmed via police bodycam footage launching a racist attack on a Latino cop in California, saying: “You’ll never be white.”

The attack happened during a routine traffic stop, where the officer in question pulled over the woman for allegedly using her phone while driving.

The woman called the officer a “murderer” several times, before proceeding to attack him for his race.

“You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?” the woman tells the cop.