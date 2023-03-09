Watch in full: Jess Phillips lists names of UK women killed in the past year by men

Watch in full the powerful moment Jess Phillips read out the name of every woman who has been killed by men in the past year.

The Labour MP has listed the names of such victims in the Commons every International Women’s Day since she was elected.

"It’s not an easy gig – it hurts, but more than anything else it makes me feel tired. I never sleep well the night before," the Labour MP wrote in The Independent.

This video, which is over seven minutes long, shows her entire reading of the solemn list.

