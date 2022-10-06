Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested that new deals could be in the works for some of the club’s young stars in future plans for the club.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have two years left on their contracts, but the football manager is seeking to tie them down for possible lengthy futures.

“At the moment we have something to announce, we will do that,” Mr Arteta said.

“We will try to do the same thing and make sure that the club is always protected... and the players are happy to be at the club.”

