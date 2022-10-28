Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has acknowledged that it will take time to add goals to his side's developing game, in hampered progress thanks to the continued absence of Anthony Martial

The season has been bumpy but the Red Devils have so far enjoyed several wins over the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and table-topping Arsenal, leaving them sixth ahead of a home game against West Ham on Sunday, 30 October.

"To develop the team takes time,” the football manager said.

“You can’t go from zero to 100."

