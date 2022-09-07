Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has credited the upturn in Marcus Rashford’s form to his “personal happiness.”

The forward, 24, scored twice against Arsenal on Sunday, 4 September, adding to the goal he got in the victory over Liverpool in August.

Mr Rashford appears to be a rejuvenated football player after struggling for the last couple of seasons.

“I see a happy Marcus Rashford... we worked really hard the last two-and-a-half months with him... It started with happiness,” Mr ten Hag said.

Sign up to our newsletters.